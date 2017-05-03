Spurs' Parker carried off with apparent left knee injury

An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking. The deadly shootings of three black people have civil rights activists watching for clues to how the Trump administration's Justice Department intends to handle racially charged cases involving the police use of... The deadly shootings of three black people have civil rights activists watching for clues to how the Trump administration's Justice Department intends to handle racially charged cases involving the police use of force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.