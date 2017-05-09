Spurs overcome Kawhi Leonard injury, beat Rockets in OT
Spurs overcome Kawhi Leonard injury, beat Rockets in OT Danny Green and Manu Ginobili made huge plays in OT to help take a 3-2 lead. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2q1X6j8 San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili reacts after a shot against the Houston Rockets during the second half in Game 5. SAN ANTONIO - Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-playoff series.
