San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: NBA playoffs Game 4 live score, TV channel, how to...

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dunks against Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Previously: Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points each as the Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker and 43 points from Houston's James Harden to take a 2-1 series lead with a 103-92 win on Friday.

