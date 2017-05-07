Rockets' Patrick Beverley learns of grandfather's death before Game 4
Rockets' Patrick Beverley learns of grandfather's death before Game 4 Patrick Beverley is second NBA player to lose somebody close to them during playoffs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pUJ6Yh Just hours before his Houston Rockets were set to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the 28-year-old point guard learned that his grandfather had passed away.
