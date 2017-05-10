Rockets' Mike D'Antoni says James Harden runs his offense as well as Steve Nash did
Because of his incredible scoring ability, there were reasonable doubts about how well James Harden would take to becoming the Rockets ' point guard this season. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni announced before the season that Harden would take on the a majority of ball-handling and distributing duties while maintaining his lofty scoring expectations -- a new position that Needless to say, Harden has flourished in the role.
