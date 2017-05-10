Rapper Travis Scott designs special s...

Rapper Travis Scott designs special shirts for Rockets fans

In this April 5, 2017, file photo, rap artist Travis Scott, center, reacts during an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in Houston. Scott and the Rockets will have a special treat for fans attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night May 11. Everyone will receive exclusive t-shirts designed as part of a collaboration between the Houston rapper and the team.

