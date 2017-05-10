Rapper Travis Scott designs special shirts for Rockets fans
In this April 5, 2017, file photo, rap artist Travis Scott, center, reacts during an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in Houston. Scott and the Rockets will have a special treat for fans attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night May 11. Everyone will receive exclusive t-shirts designed as part of a collaboration between the Houston rapper and the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC