Puerto Rico to close 184 public schools amid crisis

The move is expected to save more than 7 million dollars to the island located in northeast Caribbean Sea, Puerto Rico Education Department spokeswoman Yolanda Rosaly said. It is the first time for the US judicial system runs a debt-cutting legal process known as Title III of a 2016 law dubbed the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act , according to a USA Today report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.