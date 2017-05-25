Philadelphia 76ers Financial Times: T...

Philadelphia 76ers Financial Times: The Case for Jimmy Butler trade instead of signing Kyle Lowry

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Sixer Sense

The Philadelphia 76ers ' financial future finances look far better if they avoid signing Kyle Lowry and instead opt to trade for Jimmy Butler. Mar 4, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler reacts to a call against the LA Clippers during the second half at United Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sixer Sense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC