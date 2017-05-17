Pelicans surrender first-round pick t...

Pelicans surrender first-round pick to Kings after failing to jump into top-3 of NBA Draft Lottery

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, talks with New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry before the start of the NBA basketball draft lottery, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. The New Orleans Pelicans surrendered their 2017 first-round pick to the Sacramento Kings after failing to move into the top three of this year's draft during Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery.

