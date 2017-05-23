Paul Millsap S&T, anyone?

Taking a break from the Paul George pipe dream for a minute to think about another Paul pipe dream that may be more possible. Could the Blazers orchestrate a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks to acquire Paul Millsap? Yesterday, Millsap opted out of the last year of his contract that would have paid him $21.4 M. Hitting free agency at 32 is tough but after posting career highs in PPG and APG, an All Star game, and starting 67 games as the best player for Atlanta last season, he's shown he's still in peak-form and could have a real impact where ever he signs.

