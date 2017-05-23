Paul Millsap S&T, anyone?
Taking a break from the Paul George pipe dream for a minute to think about another Paul pipe dream that may be more possible. Could the Blazers orchestrate a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks to acquire Paul Millsap? Yesterday, Millsap opted out of the last year of his contract that would have paid him $21.4 M. Hitting free agency at 32 is tough but after posting career highs in PPG and APG, an All Star game, and starting 67 games as the best player for Atlanta last season, he's shown he's still in peak-form and could have a real impact where ever he signs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC