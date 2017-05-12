Patty Mills' San Antonio Spurs thump Houston Rockets
Australian Patty Mills has stepped up again as the short-handed San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA Western Conference semi-finals series with a commanding 114-75 win over Houston. Starting at point guard in the absence of the injured Tony Parker, Mills had 14 points and seven assists before sitting out most of the final quarter as the Spurs closed out the series against the Rockets 4-2.
