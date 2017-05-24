OKC Thunder in the News: Gibson's future and season reviews

Apr 21, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Taj Gibson drives to the basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson during the fourth quarter in game three of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports Happy Wednesday! To help you get over the workweek hump, here's your OKC Thunder daily in the news column.

