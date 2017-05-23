NBAGinobili: "I do feel like I can st...

NBAGinobili: "I do feel like I can still play"

The veteran Spurs guard told reporters after the San Antonio Spurs lost game four of the Western Conference Finals that "I do feel like I can still play." Ginobili got a rare start in this game, his first this season, and his first since March 14, 2014.

