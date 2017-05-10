NBA Mock Draft 2017: Anzejs Pasecniks jumps on the radar for Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a very intriguing situation in the frontcourt, with Paul Millsap facing, Mike Muscala and Ersan Ilyasova facing free agency and Dwight Howard potentially wearing out his welcome. With that in mind, the Hawks have frequently been tied to "project" big men with regard to the 2017 NBA Draft and names like Jarrett Allen, Justin Patton, Harry Giles and Ike Anigbogu will certainly be in the mix throughout the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.