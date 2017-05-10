NBA Mock Draft 2017: Anzejs Pasecniks jumps on the radar for Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have a very intriguing situation in the frontcourt, with Paul Millsap facing, Mike Muscala and Ersan Ilyasova facing free agency and Dwight Howard potentially wearing out his welcome. With that in mind, the Hawks have frequently been tied to "project" big men with regard to the 2017 NBA Draft and names like Jarrett Allen, Justin Patton, Harry Giles and Ike Anigbogu will certainly be in the mix throughout the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC