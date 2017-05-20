NBA Free Agency 2017: The Paul Millsap Market

Paul Millsap has made it pretty clear that he is going to opt out of his $21.5M player option for next season; this should surprise no one. He has also made statements that indicate that he has some amount of serious interest in returning to the Hawks and team brass has made it clear that they intend to do everything within their power to bring the four time All-Star back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.