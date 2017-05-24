Melania provides internet fodder with Trump hand swat
They waved to those who arrived to greet them and Donald Trump reached for Melania Trump's hand as the couple prepared to walk down the stairs from Air Force One. Melania could be seen graciously extending a small part of her hand to Trump after the pair said farewell to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara .
