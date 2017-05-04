LeVert learned plenty in Year One wit...

LeVert learned plenty in Year One with Nets

Most talent evaluators couldn't get past the fact that Caris LeVert had endured three separate surgical procedures on his left foot in less than a year leading up to the NBA Draft. To Nets general manager Sean Marks and incoming first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson, the then-21-year-old swing man out of the University of Michigan was exactly what they were looking for, despite the fact that he wouldn't be ready to suit up for Brooklyn until a month and a half into the regular season.

