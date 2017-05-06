Kawhi Leonard dunks on Clint Capella, James Harden returns favor on Pau Gasol
The Rockets' offense has stalled, but not because of James Harden , who had 43 points Friday night and was making plays. Those two starts had basically back-to-back massive dunks in Game 3. First Leonard got a pick from Pau Gasol and got past Trevor Ariza , Ryan Anderson slid alongside more concerned about a kick-out to Gasol and the corner than Leonard, and when Clint Capella came over late he was simply in the poster.
