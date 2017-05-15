James Harden reportedly sued by Moses Malone Jr.
Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. The Rockets guard is reportedly being sued by Moses Malone Jr. and accused construing a plan to assault and rob the son of the basketball Hall of Famer, according to an Instagram post from FOX 26 reporter Isiah Carey in Houston.
