James Harden reportedly sued by Moses Malone Jr.

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. The Rockets guard is reportedly being sued by Moses Malone Jr. and accused construing a plan to assault and rob the son of the basketball Hall of Famer, according to an Instagram post from FOX 26 reporter Isiah Carey in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.