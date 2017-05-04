James Harden must get out of funk for Houston Rockets to survive
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Jonathan Simmons draws an offensive foul on Houston Rockets point guard James Harden. Photo by Soobum Im-USA Today Sports On the heels of an embarrassing Game 2 defeat in San Antonio, the fingers must be pointed at James Harden , who produced one of his worst games of the season at a crucial time.
