Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Analysis, NBA Playoff Betting Pick
The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs hope to bounce back from a brutal performance in the series opener when they host the third-seeded Houston Rockets again as solid home favorites for Game 2 on Wednesday. The Spurs are coming off a 126-99 loss in Game 1 as six-point home chalk and will need to shoot much better if they are going to even this second-round series at 1-1.
