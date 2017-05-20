Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza's House Burglarized, $50k of Jewelry Jacked
Houston Rockets star Trevor Ariza is the latest victim in the L.A. celebrity burglary crime wave -- this time, crooks jacked the NBA star for at least $50k in jewelry, law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports . Here's what we know ... Ariza contacted police on Wednesday after noticing signs of forced entry at his San Fernando Valley home.
