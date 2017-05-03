Future of Hawks GM Wes Wilcox appears uncertain after conflicting reports
According to a report by ESPN's Jeff Goodman, the Atlanta Hawks have decided to part ways with general manager Wes Wilcox, who has held the position since the summer of 2015. However, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 's Chris Vivlamore reports that the Hawks have described the news of Wilcox's firing "inaccurate."
