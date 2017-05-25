Ex-NBAer: Dating Khlo Kardashian cost me $70 million 0:0
Speaking with the Charlotte Observer , McCants blamed his relationship with KhloA© Kardashian for ruining his time in the league, which lasted a mere five seasons. McCants, 32, first was linked to Kardashian, 32, in early 2009, months before she wed another NBA player, Lamar Odom of the Los Angeles Lakers.
