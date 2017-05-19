Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala named ...

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala named finalists for end of season NBA awards

The NBA announced the three finalists for each of its major awards for the 2016-17 season on Friday, and a pair of Warriors are up for honors. Draymond Green is one of three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award after finishing in second place for the award each of the last two seasons.

