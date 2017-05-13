Did James Harden not resting during season come back to bite him in playoffs?
This was James Harden speaking back in late March , when he was making a push for MVP and saying playing every day mattered in that chase: "For me, I worry about always having my teammates' back and always being out there For the coaching staff and the fans, especially here in Houston, the front office, I'm here to play." This was James Harden Thursday night in a Game 6, win-or-go-home playoff game: 2-of-11 from the floor for 10 points, almost as many turnovers as assists , and he looked like the slowest guy on the court - because he was the slowest guy on the court.
