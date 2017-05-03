Clint Capela continues to improve free throw shooting

Whether it was outside with 22 3-pointers or center Clint Capela going 8 of 10 from close range while scoring 20 points, the Rockets had their way with Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs on Monday night. Whether it was outside with 22 3-pointers or center Clint Capela going 8 of 10 from close range while scoring 20 points, the Rockets had their way with Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs on Monday night.

