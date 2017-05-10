Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas dribbles past Washington

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas fined $25K for yelling at fan The NBA announced Thomas' fine on Wednesday afternoon. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/playoffs/2017/05/10/celtics-isaiah-thomas-fined-25k-yelling-fan-nba-playoffs-washington-wizards/101524662/ The NBA on Wednesday fined Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan," during Game 3 in Washington.

