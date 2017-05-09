Bears Sign LB Dan Skuta To 1-Year Deal
The Chicago Bears made another addition to their defensive depth on Monday as they signed linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year contract. The Bears turned to 2016 fourth-round pick Nick Kwiatkoski past year after Trevathan went on injured reserve, and while Chicago's coaching staff is high on Kwiatkoski's potential, Skuta is an experienced defender who has lined up at inside and outside linebacker.
