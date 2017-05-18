Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Gordon Hayward, here driving past Golden State's Andre Igoudala during the playoffs, is impacted by his all-NBA snub, and the Jazz might be too. The NBA announced its all-NBA teams on Thursday afternoon, the annual listing of the league's top players by position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.