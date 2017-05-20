20 years ago: Utah Jazz choirboys or ...

20 years ago: Utah Jazz choirboys or bad boys?

The Utah Jazz had faced 2-0 deficits the first three times they reached the Western Conference finals but this time they jumped on the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City with victories by scores of 101-86 and 104-92, only to see Houston even the series with scores of 118-100 and 95-92. Houston center Hakeem Olajuwon said it was hypocritical for the Jazz to come across as choirboys when they were trying to be bad boys.

