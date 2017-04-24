Zhou Qi in town to train with Rockets, eyes contract for next
Zhou Qi, a Rockets second-round draft pick last June, is in Houston to train with the Rockets staff and potentially begin talks he hopes could lead to a contract with the team for next season, his agent Tony Leng said on Thursday. Zhou, a 7-foot-2, 218 pound forward/center, averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds this season for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, but broke his left thumb in a collision with Carlos Boozer of Guangdong in the China Basketball Association Finals.
