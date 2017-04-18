Where does the Robert Covington of '1...

Where does the Robert Covington of '16-17 fit on next year's Sixers? | David Murphy

One can argue that all reality is relative, but it's way too early for that, so let's just start with the facts as relayed by the 76ers: A key member of this year's Sixers and one of the focal points of the past few years' process had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee today. That player wasn't Joel Embiid, which you probably guessed given the glaring context clues, chief among them, 1) that Embiid's injury occurred in his left knee, and 2) Embiid already had his surgery, nearly a month ago.

