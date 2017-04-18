Where does the Robert Covington of '16-17 fit on next year's Sixers? | David Murphy
One can argue that all reality is relative, but it's way too early for that, so let's just start with the facts as relayed by the 76ers: A key member of this year's Sixers and one of the focal points of the past few years' process had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee today. That player wasn't Joel Embiid, which you probably guessed given the glaring context clues, chief among them, 1) that Embiid's injury occurred in his left knee, and 2) Embiid already had his surgery, nearly a month ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC