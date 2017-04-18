Western Conference Playoffs Odds, Game 2: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets obliterated Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1, winning 118-87 in a game which was close for most of the first half. The second half was all James Harden and the Rockets, as Houston outscored OKC 59 to 33 in the final two quarters.
