Wall scores playoff-best 32 as Wizards beat Hawks in Game 1
John Wall scored a playoff career-high 32 points and Markieff Morris added 21 in his NBA playoff debut as the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wall scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 14 assists in the best playoff performance of his young career.
