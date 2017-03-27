Troy Williams catches fire, torches S...

Troy Williams catches fire, torches Suns for career high

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Crimson Quarry

The Houston Rockets found themselves Sunday night in an roster crisis with Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Sam Dekker and James Harden all sitting out against the tanking Suns. Williams got the start for the Rockets and caught fire in the first half in Phoenix, hitting five threes on his way to a 22-point night, setting a new career high mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Crimson Quarry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC