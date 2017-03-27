Troy Williams catches fire, torches Suns for career high
The Houston Rockets found themselves Sunday night in an roster crisis with Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Sam Dekker and James Harden all sitting out against the tanking Suns. Williams got the start for the Rockets and caught fire in the first half in Phoenix, hitting five threes on his way to a 22-point night, setting a new career high mark.
