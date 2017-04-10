Toronto Raptors to play Milwaukee Bucks in first round of NBA playoffs
Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the resurgent Hawks won their fourth straight game, routing the listless Charlotte Hornets 103-76 on Tuesday night to wrap up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
