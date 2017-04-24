Top StoryCeltics beat Bulls 108-97, take 3-2 lead in series

Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley scored 24 points apiece to help the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 108-97 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. After the road team won each of the first four games, the Celtics won at home in Game 5 to earn a chance to eliminate the Bulls on Friday night in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turnto10.com.