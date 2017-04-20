The story behind Wall's death stare at Schroder John Wall had been waiting two years for that moment. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/john-wall-dennis-schroder-atlanta-hawks-washington-wizards-nba-playoffs-stare-dunk-hand-wrist-video The Washington Wizards have taken a 2-0 lead in their series against the Atlanta Hawks, and John Wall's stellar play is a major reason why.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.