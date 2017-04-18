Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma City Thunder edge Houston Rockets
Russell Westbrook is not restricting his superb form to the NBA regular season as he lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 115-113 post-season win over the Houston Rockets. Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single regular campaign and notched his second on the bounce in the post-season, helping the Thunder pull their series deficit back to 2-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC