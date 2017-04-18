Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma C...

Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma City Thunder edge Houston Rockets

Read more: Wirral Globe

Russell Westbrook is not restricting his superb form to the NBA regular season as he lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 115-113 post-season win over the Houston Rockets. Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single regular campaign and notched his second on the bounce in the post-season, helping the Thunder pull their series deficit back to 2-1.

