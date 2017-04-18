Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma City Thunder edge Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook is not restricting his superb form to the NBA regular season as he lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 115-113 post-season win over the Houston Rockets. Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single regular campaign and notched his second on the bounce in the post-season, helping the Thunder pull their series deficit back to 2-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.