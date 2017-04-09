Russell Westbrook has 50 points, buzzer-beater in record 42nd triple-double
Russell Westbrook has 50 points, buzzer-beater in record 42nd triple-double Russell Westbrook's record triple-double was a memorable one with 50 points and a game-winning 3. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2nYDuIP Thunder star Russell Westbrook went off for 50 points and the game-winning 3 in his 42nd triple-double, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in a single season. Westbrook hit a long 3 at the buzzer Sunday to give him 50 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder a 106-105 win while also setting a new single-season NBA record with his 42nd triple-double.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC