Russell Westbrook has 50 points, buzzer-beater in record 42nd triple-double

Russell Westbrook has 50 points, buzzer-beater in record 42nd triple-double Russell Westbrook's record triple-double was a memorable one with 50 points and a game-winning 3. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2nYDuIP Thunder star Russell Westbrook went off for 50 points and the game-winning 3 in his 42nd triple-double, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in a single season. Westbrook hit a long 3 at the buzzer Sunday to give him 50 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder a 106-105 win while also setting a new single-season NBA record with his 42nd triple-double.

