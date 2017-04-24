Rockets vs. Spurs schedule
The Spurs defeated the Grizzlies tonight in Game 6, 103-96, and with the win, the Spurs clinched a spot in the second round, winning the series 4 games to 2. This ensures that the Rockets and the Spurs will meet in the playoffs for the first time since the 1995 Western Conference Finals, a series in which the Rockets won, by the way. The Spurs won the season series 3 games to 1, but all four meetings were decided by six points or less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr 13
|LastPharts
|7
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC