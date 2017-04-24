Rockets vs. Spurs schedule

Rockets vs. Spurs schedule

The Spurs defeated the Grizzlies tonight in Game 6, 103-96, and with the win, the Spurs clinched a spot in the second round, winning the series 4 games to 2. This ensures that the Rockets and the Spurs will meet in the playoffs for the first time since the 1995 Western Conference Finals, a series in which the Rockets won, by the way. The Spurs won the season series 3 games to 1, but all four meetings were decided by six points or less.

