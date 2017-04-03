Rockets lose versatility with Sam Dekker sidelined with a broken hand
Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker broke his hand during his team's 123-116 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and the initial diagnosis indicated he will miss three-to-four weeks, per the Houston Chronicle 's Jonathan Feigen . This would sideline him for at least the beginning of the playoffs, hurting Houston's versatility in the frontcourt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC