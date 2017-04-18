Rockets' assignee Onuaku causing buzz for RGV Vipers

Rio Grande Valley Vipers' Chinanu Onuaku attempts a free throw against the Northern Arizona Suns in a NBA D-League game at State Farm Arena March 17, 2017 in Hidalgo. photo by Joel [email protected] Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, left, dunks as Houston Rockets forward Chinanu Onuaku watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.