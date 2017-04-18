RGV Vipers set to open D-League Finals against Raptors 905

HIDALGO,Tx- Vipers Isiah Taylor dishes a pass against OKC Xavier Henry during the 1st half of an NBA D-League game Thursday April13,2017 at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] HIDALGO,Tx- Vipers Darius Morris on a drive to the basket is defended by OKC Blue Kameron Woods during the 1st half of an NBA D-League game Thursday April13,2017 at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.