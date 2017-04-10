Resting Rockets: Gordon, Ariza, Nene out vs. Kings
The Rockets are resting three of their key rotation players for this afternoon's game vs. the Sacramento Kings . Trevor Ariza, Eric Gordon , and Nene will sit today vs. the Kings, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
