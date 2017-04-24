Rajon Rondo injury: Chicago Bulls guard shoots with injured hand,...

Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo took jumpers at practice Tuesday, prompting speculation he could return before the end of a first-round series with the Boston Celtics. Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg has already ruled Rondo out of Friday night's Game 5 and continues to stress the guard will likely miss the rest of the series, but opened the possibility of a return during a chat with reporters in Chicago.

