Pacers vs. 76ers: Game thread, lineup...

Pacers vs. 76ers: Game thread, lineups, odds, TV info and more

15 hrs ago

You can't win two unless you win the first one, so the Pacers will try to push their winning streak to four games when they visit the Sixers at Wells Fargo Cetner. The Sixers added Sergio Rodriguez to their lengthy injury list which now includes Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Robert Covington and Ben Simmons.

