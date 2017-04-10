Our picks: The NBA award winners are ...

Our picks: The NBA award winners are ... unclear

15 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Stephen Curry was the unanimous Most Valuable Player, Karl-Anthony Towns was the unanimous Rookie of the Year, and most of the other NBA award races turned out to be very one-sided when the votes were counted. Here's this year's reality: When three NBA writers from The Associated Press made their picks, we were unanimous on nothing.

