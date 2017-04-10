Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets playoff preview:...
As the NBA world readies for an intriguing weekend tip between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets , The Dream Shake's Jeremy Brenner lent WTLC his unique insight concerning this potentially historic #3 vs. #6 showdown. In the following paragraphs Brenner's candid views will help broaden awareness regarding not only OKC vs. Houston, but the complex on/off-court relationship between Russell Westbrook and former teammate James Harden .
